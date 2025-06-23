Kuberaa US Box Office Collection: Surpasses $1.5 Million, $2 Million Next?

There is no stopping Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa at the box office. Kuberaa, having impressed both audiences and critics, had a spectacular start on its opening day, grossing a staggering Rs. 80 crores at the worldwide box office in its first three days.

Sekhar Kammula, who deviated from his traditional storytelling style, attempted to narrate a completely different tale that prioritized emotion and empathy over logic, which is one of the main reasons audiences can connect with the movie. In Kuberaa, Kammula's politics are prominently displayed, and he authentically conveyed his intended message.

Kuberaa U.S. Box Office: No Stopping Sekhar Kammula Film

It's always said that a filmmaker's conviction will be translated onto the screens, and the same happened with Kuberaa. Days before the release, Kuberaa had little buzz, but it has since managed to rake in giant bucks at the overseas box office due to highly positive word of mouth.

The day-one collections of Kuberaa in the U.S. were extraordinary, as they amassed nearly $1 million. This number includes premieres as well, and the final opening day number stood at $910,415.

Kuberaa continued the same trend on Days 2 and 3 as well and made $466,297 and $293,339 respectively. The total three-day gross of Kuberaa stands at $1,670,051, which is nearly Rs.15 crores.

This is the highest career record for an American for Dhanush and even for Akkineni Nagarjuna. The movie is all set to end on a high, and it will easily cross the coveted $2 million mark. It remains to be seen if it grosses beyond $2.5 million and eventually reaches $3 million, creating history for Sekhar Kammula, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and every other person involved.