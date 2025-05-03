HIT 4 Gets Bigger: Karthi Joins Nani, Adivi Sesh!

Tollywood star Nani has made a unique name for himself in Telugu cinema. Having started off with boy-next-door-like roles, it didn't take much time for audiences to realize that Nani wants to be in a league of his own that's devoid of box-office collections, stardom, etc. It was with Jersey that Nani opened up a whole new side of storytelling in Telugu cinema that's content-rich and doesn't necessarily cater to hero worship.

Every film that Nani has done since then will be talked about for a long time (except for V and Tuck Jagdish course). Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki, Dasara, Hi Nanna, all these films have shown the kind of range that the actor can display, and now he has entered the HIT-verse with HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

Sailesh showed that he can write a compelling narrative with HIT: The First Case, and even though the second case focused more on the why rather than the who, it still made for a satisfying watch. The third part of HIT was where Sailesh showcased his storytelling skills. He made the decision to completely abandon the investigation and concentrate solely on the character Arjun Sarkaar.

Even though the movie went off track by focusing solely on the character and his quirks, Nani's dominating screen presence was enough to pull audiences to the theaters, and as a result, HIT 3 is well on its way to becoming a giant blockbuster in the Telugu states.

Towards the end of HIT 3, there was a small but entertaining cameo of Tamil actor Karthi. He played the role of ACP Veerappan, stationed in Tamil Nadu, and was a huge CSK fan. Karthi's entry erupted theaters, and even though there is still a long way to go before HIT: The Fourth Case begins, excitement is at an all-time high.

Imagine Karthi, Nani, and Adivi Sesh all in one frame, fighting bad guys and producing a killer action episode. With Karthi joining the team, HIT 4 has a significant potential to smash box-office records, and it now falls on Sailesh to fulfill his promise with the fourth installment of HIT.