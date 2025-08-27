Ganpati Bappa in Pushpa 2 Avatar, Pics Going Viral

Across the country, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are taking place with great grandeur. Devotees are performing pujas with deep devotion to Lord Ganesha. On the streets, idols of Ganapati are being installed in various creative forms. In recent times, idols in the avatars of film heroes have also become popular. One such idol has now gone viral on social media.

In the past, Ganesh idols styled after the film Pushpa became a huge attraction. But this time the celebrations have gone to the next level, with an entire Ganesh pandal designed like the set of Pushpa 2. A Ganesh idol has also been installed in the getup of Allu Arjun’s character from the film and is being worshipped in that form.

The pandal has been decorated in such a way that it looks as if it is adorned with real red sandalwood. At the entrance, a statue of Pushpa Raj standing with a gun near a helicopter has been placed. Inside, Ganesh idols are displayed in costumes inspired by the Gangamma Jatara sequence and the Rappa Rappa fight scene. The pandal also features several stills from Pushpa 2 across its walls.

Overall, the setup resembles a real movie set. This unique Ganesh pandal was built in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and it is reported that nearly ₹30 lakh was spent to create it. Videos of the pandal have gone viral on social media, and Allu Arjun’s fans are overjoyed seeing their favourite star’s iconic character recreated for the festival.