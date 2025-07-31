Did Rashmika Mandanna Soft-Launch Her Relationship with Vijay Deverakonda After Kingdom Success?

After quite a while, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has scored a hit at the box office with Gowtam Tinnanuri's emotional action drama Kingdom. The movie has been receiving positive responses from audiences ever since its US premiere, continues to draw in more audiences with each passing show, and the ticketing trends on platforms are also witnessing a great uptick.

Now, it's a matter of how big Kingdom will become once the opening day rush settles down, but it's safe to say that Vijay Deverakonda is back to doing what he does best, which is give good, commercial cinema to TFI audiences. With applause pouring in from all corners for his "spy" act, Vijay's rumored girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to express her joy over her beau's success.

Rashmika Mandanna's Sweet Shoutout to Rumored Boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda

"I know how much this accomplishment means to you and to all those who love you. Rashmika wrote, "MANAM KOTTINAM." There is also a red-heart emoji beside her message, and if there are any Tollywood fans who are still wondering about their relationship, the actress should confirm the same.

Ever since Dear Comrade, rumors of romance between Vijay and Rashmika have been brewing up, and the couple indirectly gave enough hints for fans to figure it out. In a couple of interviews, Vijay Deverakonda also discussed his Box Office predictions. her name and confessed that he should spend more time with the people that he loves.

All in all, it appears like good times are back for Vijay Deverakonda as fans wonder if the couple will make their relationship official after Kingdom's blockbuster success.