8 Vasantalu Early Review: Ananthika Sanilkumar Shines in Phanindra Narsetti's Laudable Attempt

Of late, there have been so many action films that have been released across the country, and it's safe to say that there is a dearth of well-made romantic dramas, especially in Telugu cinema. Then comes 8 Vasantalu, starring Anantika Sanilkumar, who made a splashing debut in Tollywood with MAD.

That was a completely different movie, and her second film, 8 Vasantalu, is a huge shift. Directed by Phanindra Narsetti, who made the critically acclaimed Manu back in 2018, 8 Vasantalu focuses on Shudhi Ayodhya and what transpires in her life from 17 to 27 years of age.

Before the film's release, Phanindra Narsetti landed in controversy when he criticized movie enthusiasts who blasted Thug Life and Mani Ratnam. This sparked a wave of negativity for 8 Vasantalu on social media, where people have decided not to watch the movie because they don't have the "right" to do so (going by what Phanindra said during the speech).

8 Vasantalu Review: Ananthika Sanilkumar—Tollywood's Rising Star

Now, let's take a look at some of the reactions that have poured in for 8 Vasantalu. First and foremost, we must commend director Phanindra's decision to fully focus on Ananthika's character and her journey. There were some excellent dialogues throughout the movie, and it's definitely a refreshing change for audiences when compared to what they were being fed of late on the big screen.

Ananthika lived the role and enacted her character to perfection. It's tough to believe that she was just 19 when she pulled off some tough scenes with ease. Irrespective of how 8 Vasantalu's box-office performance ends up being, Ananthika Sanilkumar is a fantastic find for Tollywood. Also, Mythri Movie Makers backing a small project should be considered a fresh sea of change in an industry that's currently dominated by tentpole movies.

Some dialogues in the film were really good and touching. The problem with stories based on love is that they can get a bit too preachy at times, and the slow-paced narration, especially towards the second half, might not appeal to the current generation of movie watchers. Hesham Abdul Wahab's songs appear beautifully on the big screen, and Phanindra Narsetti proved that he has a knack for not just writing excellent lines but also imagining beautiful frames.

On the other hand, 8 Vasantalu's second half is a big letdown, and the promise the narrative showed in the first half gets lost in the second. The director steers the film in a distinct direction, and it remains to be seen if the public's perception reflects this change.

Overall, 8 Vasantalu is only for Telugu cinema fans who love romance and the idea of love.