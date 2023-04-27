TN political parties demand stringent action against sand mafia after officer's murder

Chennai, April 27 (IANS) The killing of a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Y. Lourth Francis (53) by the sand mafia inside his office in Murappanadu Kovilpatthu on Tuesday afternoon has sent shock waves across the state.

While one of the accused, R. Ramasubramanian alias Ramsubbu (40) was arrested on Tuesday itself, the police arrested another accused Marimuthu on Wednesday.

The police have booked the two suspects under Sections 448, 332, 302 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu have demanded stringent action against the sand mafia that is prominent in many areas of Tamil Nadu, especially the southern districts of the state. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) state president Anbumani Ramadoss has called for stringent action against the sand mafia. He asked the chief minister to intervene and crack down on the mafia which was involved in several criminal activities in the state.

The Viduhtalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a Dalit political party, asked the government to take strict action against the mafia which was creating havoc in many parts of the state.

The CPI-M and the CPI demanded an immediate crackdown on the sand mafia. A senior leader of the CPI-M while speaking to IANS said, "This is really sad. An officer murdered inside his office for not allowing the sand mafia to operate in his area is disturbing and the chief minister must immediately take stringent action against these people."

Vaiko's MDMK called upon the government and the police to take the issue seriously and crack down on the sand mafia.

Sources in the police told IANS that there will be strong action against the perpetrators of the crime and also the sand mafia.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.