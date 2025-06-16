TN to launch mental health support for students who couldn’t clear NEET

Chennai, June 16 (IANS) In a bid to provide psychological support to students reeling under exam pressure, the Tamil Nadu government will soon launch a dedicated mental health counselling programme via the 104 helpline, especially aimed at those who could not clear the NEET-UG and board examinations.

This was announced by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian in a statement on Monday. The move comes amid growing concerns over the mental well-being of students following high-stakes entrance exams, with the minister acknowledging the emotional distress many face after failing to secure desired results.

According to official records, Tamil Nadu has witnessed at least 22 suicides related to NEET since the national medical entrance test was introduced, underscoring the urgent need for psychological assistance.

Minister Ma Subramanian stated that this initiative would provide immediate access to qualified mental health professionals who can offer counselling and guide affected students and their families. “Our government is committed to standing by students during this emotionally challenging phase. Through the 104 helpline, we aim to ensure that no child feels isolated or hopeless due to academic setbacks,” he said.

The announcement comes after six students from Tamil Nadu figured among the top 100 national ranks in the NEET UG 2025, highlighting both the competitive spirit and emotional burden associated with the exam.

This year, 1,35,715 students from Tamil Nadu appeared for NEET, of whom 76,181 were deemed eligible, translating to an eligibility rate of approximately 56 .per cent. However, this marks a slight dip of 2.2 percentage points compared to the previous year’s results, according to data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.

Minister Subramanian noted that the state has received 32,000 applications for MBBS admissions and assured that priority will be given to NEET-qualified candidates during the counselling process.

“While it is not possible to offer medical seats to every eligible student due to limited capacity, the government will ensure that deserving candidates are given top consideration, in line with the guidelines issued by the Medical Counselling Committee and the Tamil Nadu Medical Council,” he said.

The minister reiterated the Tamil Nadu government’s consistent opposition to NEET, pointing to the disproportionate stress it places on rural and underprivileged students.

He called for a fair and inclusive admission framework that considers the state board curriculum and socio-economic disparities. The state’s 104 helpline, operational 24/7, is expected to play a pivotal role in offering timely mental health interventions and potentially saving lives in the process.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.