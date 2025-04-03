TN fishermen protest Chennai Marina loop road project

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Fishermen from 10 coastal villages, stretching from Nochikuppam to Srinivasa Puram (Mullikuppam) in Chennai, staged a massive protest on the Marina Loop Road on Thursday, demanding the establishment of a protected traditional fishing zone in the area.

The protesters, representing traditional artisanal fishing communities, asserted their rights over the sands, sea, and seafront. “This coast has belonged to our people for generations,” said one of the protesting leaders. “We are not deep-sea trawler operators. We are artisanal fishermen who rely on these shores for our livelihood,” they said.

The fishermen expressed strong opposition to multiple development proposals, including the proposed sea bridge and blue flag beach certification project. They claimed these initiatives are threatening their way of life and depriving them of access to traditional fishing spaces.

“Marina Loop Road is not just a stretch of asphalt for us,” said a local fisherman, adding, “It is where we bring in our catch, clean our nets, and sell the day’s fish. The road has been part of our working life for generations.”

According to the protesters, the Chennai Corporation laid the Loop Road only because it could not widen the Santhome High Road. They said the Corporation should instead focus on widening Santhome High Road to a two-way road to accommodate traffic rather than using the Loop Road as an alternative route.

Sekar, a fisherman from Mullikuppam, said, “The decision to declare Marina Loop Road a public road must be revoked. Diverting traffic through this road threatens our livelihoods and safety.”

Another major concern raised during the protest was land acquisition. Fishermen allege that land taken by the government for constructing housing projects for fisherfolk has not been returned or properly allocated. They also emphasised the generational aspect of their occupation.

“Fishing is not just our work -- it’s our heritage,” one fisherman said, adding, “Our children grow up learning this trade, and they need access to the seafront to continue our way of life.”

The protest disrupted traffic along the Marina Loop Road until Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been considering a redevelopment plan for the Loop Road. The proposed vision is to transform it into an eco-friendly public space prioritizing non-motorable traffic, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

A tender has already been floated by the GCC’s Special Projects Department, inviting consultancy services to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) at an estimated cost of Rs 17.7 lakh.

The consultant will conduct a topographic survey, land use and activity studies, traffic and transportation surveys, pedestrian and cyclist assessments, a parking study, a street vending analysis, and a landscape study to evaluate tree cover and shading potential.

Based on these findings, the DPR will include concept designs, detailed engineering drawings, bills of quantities, and construction-ready plans.

The proposed design envisions dedicated pedestrian pathways, green spaces, and recreational areas in compliance with Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

An official from GCC said, “Our aim is to make Loop Road a vibrant, inclusive, and accessible space for everyone while also addressing the existing challenges.”

Stretching over 2.55 km, Loop Road connects Lighthouse Junction to Greenways Road Junction and serves a diverse population of fishermen, vendors, and beachgoers. However, it currently faces issues like traffic congestion, irregular parking, and unregulated vending, which the redevelopment aims to resolve.

