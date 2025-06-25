TN CM Stalin urges PM Modi, Railway Minister to drop fare hike, preserve general coaches

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday strongly urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reconsider two key proposals — a hike in Railway fares and the reduction of general class coaches in trains. The appeal came as concerns mount over the increasing cost of travel for ordinary citizens.

CM Stalin, who boarded a train from Chennai Central to Katpadi on Wednesday morning as part of his visit to Vellore and Tirupattur districts for official engagements, took to social media platform X to share his observations and concerns after interacting with passengers at the station.

“The usual joy and enthusiasm among the people was missing,” CM Stalin noted, attributing the mood to the proposed hike in train fares and the reduced availability of unreserved general class coaches.

CM Stalin said the move would disproportionately affect poor and middle-class commuters who rely heavily on general coaches for affordable travel.

“Railways is not merely a mode of transport for the poor and middle class. It is an integral part of their daily lives,” CM Stalin said in his statement.

He further added, “People from middle-class families are already suffering due to financial strain brought on by rising inflation and the escalating price of essential commodities like LPG. Don’t increase their burden.”

Calling the Indian Railways a vital public utility, CM Stalin emphasised that it should remain accessible and affordable to all sections of society. “The Indian Railway isn’t just a service – it’s family!” he declared.

The Tamil Nadu CM's remarks come amid widespread apprehensions about the potential fare hike and reduction in non-AC coaches, which many believe could make train travel unaffordable for millions of Indians.

Several Opposition parties and commuter rights groups have also voiced concerns over the Centre's prioritisation of premium services at the expense of basic public amenities.

The Southern Railway, however, has not yet issued a formal clarification on any upcoming changes to fare structures or coach compositions.

