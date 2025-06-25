Centre approved Rs 417 crore electronics manufacturing cluster in Gautam Buddha Nagar

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday approved the setting up of a Rs 417 crore Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to boost local manufacturing and innovation.

The approved EMC 2.0 project will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The cluster will be spread over 200 acres and expected to attract Rs 2,500 crore in investment.

The project was reviewed by Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State, Jitin Prasada. The IT Ministry said in a statement that the state government has a significant role in implementing the project.

“The project will lead to the creation of world-class infrastructure and generate 15,000 jobs. It is fully in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting manufacturing in India. It reflects the government’s sharp focus on job creation and building a Viksit Bharat,” said Vaishnaw.

Officials have been instructed to work closely with the state to ensure faster execution of the project.

This cluster will support manufacturing across key areas like consumer electronics, automotive and industrial electronics, medical devices, computer hardware, and communication equipment.

Startups and MSMEs will be able to get world-class plug-and-play infrastructure and shared facilities.

This includes standard factory sheds, electricity, water provisioning, sewage treatment, hostels, skill development centres, health centres etc. This will help reduce infrastructure and logistics costs.

The cluster's location gives it a strong edge. It is well-connected by road, rail, and air. It is strategically positioned along the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and the upcoming Palwal–Khurja Expressway, said the ministry.

The site is also close to key transport hubs like railway station and Jewar International Airport. Additionally, the EMC is surrounded by important industrial zones such as the Medical Device Park, MSME and Apparel Park, and the Aviation Hub.

So far, around Rs 30,000 crore have been invested in the projects under the EMC scheme. EMC has attracted 520 companies, leading to the generation of over 86,000 jobs.

