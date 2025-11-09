YSRCP Leaders Bhumana, Sajjala Launch "Imam Prasthanam" Book in Tirupati

A special book titled “Imam Prasthanam” celebrating the life and contributions of noted writer and social worker Imam, fondly known as Kadalika Imam, was launched in Tirupati in the presence of several distinguished dignitaries and admirers of his work. The event, marked by deep respect and nostalgia, paid tribute to Imam’s unwavering commitment to the progress and upliftment of the Rayalaseema region through his writings and social initiatives.

The book, which features 50 insightful articles written by Imam’s contemporaries, friends, and associates, captures the remarkable journey of the 76-year-old literary figure who has long been a voice for the underrepresented. Known for editing the influential monthly magazine Kadalika, Imam brought critical attention to the persistent issues of backwardness and neglect in Rayalaseema. His advocacy for social justice and inclusive development earned him the affectionate title “Kadalika Imam,” a symbol of his connection to the region and its people.

The book was officially launched by YSRCP State Co-ordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who spoke at length about Imam’s life and ideals. In his address, Sajjala said, “Communist leaders delivered only in words, but late Shri YS Rajasekhar Reddy showed reforms through his welfare schemes. YS Jagan is proudly taking forward his father’s legacy. Jagan had spent Rs.16,000 crore under the ‘Naadu-Nedu’ initiative, completely transforming government schools in Andhra Pradesh. Imam’s wishes will always be with YS Jagan.”

Sajjala further praised Imam for his vitality and integrity, saying, “At 77, Imam looks as active as a youngster. He is a man of pure heart, and more people should follow his path. He has imbibed the spirit of Rayalaseema and continues to live his life in that spirit.”

The initiative to publish Imam Prasthanam was taken by Shri Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, former TTD Chairman and Ex-MLA (Tirupati), who has shared a long and profound association with Imam. Recalling their friendship, he said, “I have a long association with Imam. We spent 21 months in jail during the Emergency. Politics doesn’t mean fighting with others, it is about moving together with respect.”

The event was attended by several prominent leaders and public figures, including Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, K. Narayana Swamy, Ambati Rambabu, RK Roja, Dr. M. Gurumoorthy (MP Tirupati), Dr. Sireesha (Mayor, Tirupati), and Dr. Subramanyam (MLC). Each of them spoke warmly of Imam’s dedication to literature, his commitment to public service, and his lifelong efforts to uplift Rayalaseema’s cultural and social landscape.

Presided over by Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the event was filled with heartfelt recollections and admiration for Imam’s extraordinary journey. Through “Imam Prasthanam”, his friends, admirers, and associates have come together to celebrate not just a writer, but a man whose life continues to inspire generations with his humility, courage, and love for his land.

Note: With inputs from Ramachandra Reddy Palavali