CM YS Jagan Releases Rs.194 Cr for Nethanna Nestham

Venkatagiri (Tirupati dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs,193.64crore towards financial assistance for handloom weaver families under YSR Nethanna Nestham benefiting 80,686 weavers owning looms. An amount of Rs. 24,000 each would be directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Addressing a huge public meeting before releasing the amount with the click of a button here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the scheme, started in 2019, is being implemented every year for the well-being of the weaving community.

While former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu cheated the weavers by defaulting on his promises of giving free houses, constructing sheds for looms and on financial aid to the kin of weavers who committed suicide, the present government has extended online selling facility of handloom products, besides paying ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the kin of 71 weavers who committed suicide during TDP term, he said.



The previous Government hardly spent of Rs. 400core on weavers' welfare in the last four years while our Government has so far spent Rs. 2835.06 crore of which Rs.969.77crore was disbursed under YSR Nethanna Nestham, Rs1396.45 crore paid towards pensions and Rs.468.84 crore paid to APCO, which includes Rs103 crore arrears of the previous government.

Under YSR Nethanna Nestham, being implemented for the fifth consecutive year, each eligible weaver family has so far received Rs1,20,000.

When added the benefits of other welfare schemes like YSR Rythu Bharosa, Aarogyasri, Cheyutha, Aasara, Ammavodi, Housing (DBT), free crop insurance, Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Thodu, Sunna Vaddi and YSR Bima, the total benefits accrued to the weaving community amount to Rs. 3706.16 crore, the Chief Minister said.

Welfare Schemes

Listing out welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said that so far an amount of Rs 2, 25,000 crore has been transparently spent on the welfare of poor.

Government has created history in implementation of welfare schemes, he said, adding that 30 lakh house sites were distributed to women of the weaker sections and 22 lakh houses are under construction.

Rs. 26,000crore was disbursed to 44 lakh women under Amma Vodi, 1crore women of self help groups benefitted to the tune of Rs. 19,178crore. We have spent Rs.3615crore for Zero Interest scheme, Rs. 14,129 crore for Cheyuta, Rs.31,000 crores for Rythu Bharosa benefiting more than 50 lakh farmers and Rs.15,000 crore for Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena,” he said, adding that the entire country is looking at AP over economic empowerment of women.



The education sector has become vibrant with ongoing reforms like English medium, subject teacher concept, Nadu Nedu, digitalisation of class rooms with IFPs, tablets for Class 8 students and Jagananna Goru Muddha.

The village economy is bouncing back with RBKs handholding farmers at every step while family doctors and village clinics are extending preventive health care services. The State has added 2,06, 000 government jobs taking the total number of government employees to 6 lakh. Government has also given full rights to farmers on dotted lands and assigned lands.

“We have increased the number of districts to 26 and added 1600 new 108 and 104 ambulance vehicles. YSR Aarogyasri accepts 3250 ailments as against 1000 in the past. We have also introduced Aarogya Aasara and extended exemplary public health care during pandemic times besides merging RTC with the Government and establishing 17 new medical colleges, constructing 4 new sea ports and 10 new fishing harbours,” he said. Fifty per cent of the nominated posts and contracts are being given to the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities through a specially made Act.

With great responsibility and love and affection for the weaker sections, the Government has implemented 98 per cent of the election promises, he said.

Sanctions local demands

Responding to appeals of local MLA A Ramanarayana Reddy, the Chief Minister agreed to sanction Rs. 553crore for construction of Althurupadu reservoir, Rs. 20crore for drainage and road construction works in six mandals, Rs. 50 lakh to each of the secretariat for developmental works in Venkatagiri municipal limits. He has also agreed to construct BC Community Hall and SC Gurukul School and declare the Poleramma festival as a State festival.

Besides interacting with the weavers and their families, he has also unveiled the statue of former Chief Minister N. Janardhan Reddy. The Chief Minister also inspected and tried his hand on a loom.

