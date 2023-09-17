Tickets for India-Sri Lanka Asia Cup final sold out

Colombo, Sep 17 (IANS) The final encounter of the Asia Cup 2023 will be a full house with all the tickets have been sold out by Sunday morning.

“The public is advised not to arrive at ticket counters or the ground to purchase tickets to watch the epic final between Sri Lanka and India,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Sunday adding that all tickets have been sold out.

The ones who have purchased tickets are advised to arrive early in order to avoid congestion, SLC said.

As the match schedule at 15.00 IST, the SLC said that the gates at RPICS, Colombo, were opened at 12 p.m. for the public with tickets to enter the ground.

By Saturday tickets for all the spectator stands had been sold out and only just over 100 tickets for the most expensive the grandstand at SLR 40,000 or around $125 were available for sale.

On Sunday morning SLC announced that all tickets have been sold out.

However it was reported that the reason for the early sold out was mainly due to those who had purchased a considerable number of tickets to be sold at black market.

Thousands of Indian fans have arrived in Colombo to watch India playing it’s 11th final in the Asia Cup. India has won 7 out of 15 last finals while Sri Lanka has won 6.

With today’s final Sri Lanka has reached final on 13th occasions.

