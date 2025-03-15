Three operatives of Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda held for murder in Nanded: Punjab DGP

Chandigarh, March 15 (IANS) Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Mohali has arrested three more operatives of Pakistan-based, ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, and Shubham Khelbude, both residents of Nanded in Maharashtra, and Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepa, a resident of Ropar.

Police teams have also recovered two weapons, comprising a 12-bore pump-action gun with 15 cartridges and a .32-bore pistol with eight cartridges.

This development follows the earlier arrests of Jagdish Singh, alias Jagga, Shubhdeep Singh, alias Shubh, and Sachindeep Singh, alias Sachin, in connection with the Nanded murder case.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals apprehended in the case has risen to six.

DGP Yadav said the preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused Jagjit played a critical role in facilitating logistics, safe houses, and coordination for the shooters involved in the murder case, masterminded by Rinda from across the border.

Investigations have also uncovered the role of jailed gangster Dilpreet, alias Baba, an old associate of Rinda, who arranged safe shelters in Punjab for the accused.

He said the arrested operative Jagjit Singh is wanted in cases related to murder, attempt to murder, threat and intimidating for extortion, while Khelbude is wanted in threat and extortion-related cases in Nanded and came to Punjab to evade their arrest. Accused Jagjit Singh and Khelbude were actively involved in coordinating various illegal activities, including the procurement of weapons, collection of extortion money, logistics support, and shelter for their other operatives in Nanded on directions of Rinda, he said.

The DGP said the third arrested individual Gurdeep Singh was arrested for providing shelter and logistical support to the fugitives Jagjit Singh and Khelbude. He also played a crucial role in enabling the escape and continued activities of the accused, the DGP added.

