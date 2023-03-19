Three killed in hit-and-drag case in UP

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 19 (IANS) Three persons, including a toddler, were killed when a truck hit the scooter on which they were travelling and dragged the two-wheeler for almost 500 metres.

The incident took place near the Katra overbridge in the district.

Ramdin, 40, his sister-in-law Surja Devi, 35, and three-year-old nephew, all residents of Lalpur village, were on their way back home when a truck rammed into their scooter from behind.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S. Anand said, "The scooter got entangled with the truck and was dragged for around 500 metres."

After reaching the spot, police personnel sent the three injured victims for treatment to a Bareilly hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SSP said.

The officials further said that the truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

