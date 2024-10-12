Three of a family killed in Jharkhand over witchcraft allegations

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 12 (IANS) Three members of a family were brutally murdered in the Tebo police station area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, after being accused of practicing witchcraft, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Dugulu Purti, his wife Suku Horo (50), and their daughter Daskir Purti (23). The bodies were found in a nearby forest, according to police.

The killings occurred on Thursday night in Siankel village which falls in Champwa Panchayat but the police only learned of the incident on Saturday due to delays in communication.

Villagers reportedly attacked the family, stripped them, beat them with sticks, and killed them with sharp weapons. After the murder, the bodies were dragged to a forest using ropes tied around their necks.

The attack followed a village panchayat meeting held a few days ago where the couple was accused of witchcraft and threatened with death, police said.

According to the information received by the police, a panchayat was held in the village a few days ago, where Dugulu Purti and his wife Suku Horo were accused of practicing witchcraft and sorcery. They were also threatened with death in the panchayat.

On Friday evening, some villagers informed the police authorities about the bodies. However, the police reached the village only on Saturday as the region is Maoist-infested.

The deceased couple has two daughters, one working in Delhi and the other studying at Birsa Residential School in Bandgaon block. They are yet to return to the village due to the prevailing atmosphere of fear in the area.

A police investigation is underway, with efforts to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Tragically, witchcraft-related violence remains prevalent in Jharkhand, with over 1,150 cases of witch-hunting deaths reported since the state's formation.

This year alone, more than 15 such murders have taken place in the state.

