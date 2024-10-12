Over 22,000 Sri Lankans displaced due to rain-related incidents

Colombo, Oct 12 (IANS) Over 22,000 Sri Lankans have been displaced due to recent rain-related incidents such as floods, strong winds, trees falling and lightning, according to the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC).

In its latest report released on Saturday about the situation, the DMC said 22,064 people belonging to 5,348 families had been displaced in 11 districts across the South Asian country from October 7 until Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, one person has drowned in a water-clogged paddy field and 120 houses have been damaged, according to the DMC.

