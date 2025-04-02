Thousands take oath in Ludhiana to stay away from drugs

Ludhiana, April 2 (IANS) Thousands of students, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers on Wednesday took an oath in Punjab’s Ludhiana to stay away from drugs.

Addressing the media, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, along with Ludhiana (West) AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora, said thousands of children taking an oath against drugs will further strengthen the Punjab government's ‘Yudh Nashayian Virudh’ (War Against Drugs) campaign.

He called it a significant and ground-breaking step.

He said today every child in Punjab “is pledging never to consume drugs in their lifetime”.

They also vowed to prevent their families and communities from falling into drug addiction and to report any drug-related activities to the police and the government.

Sisodia highlighted that thousands of children took the oath and nearly 15,000 students carried out an awareness campaign in Ludhiana’s markets.

The children personally encouraged people to take an oath against drug use.

He said students in schools and colleges should choose education over drugs and hard work over illegal drug trade.

The AAP leader stressed that the next generation is being prepared for this change.

He reiterated that the entire society must come together against drugs, as only a collective effort can protect future generations from this menace.

Sisodia thanked the Punjab Police, acknowledging their strict actions, which have instilled fear among drug traffickers.

He noted that in the past month, drug peddlers have been eliminated from the trade. He sent a clear message to drug dealers: either quit the drug business or leave Punjab.

Sisodia also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mann for successfully leading this campaign and praised his efforts in tackling the drug crisis.

In a significant display of solidarity, more than 1,500 NCC cadets, associate NCC officers, and permanent instructional staff gathered here for the anti-drug campaign that aimed to tackle the widespread issue of drug abuse by fostering community support and raising awareness among the youth.

Led by the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the march emphasised the importance of collective action in combating the devastating effects of drug addiction.

The event focused on engaging the younger generation, encouraging them to make positive contributions to the society by rejecting drugs and promoting healthy lifestyles.

