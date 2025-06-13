Thomas Rew to lead U-19 youth team as England name 15-member squad

London, June 13 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming India Under-19 tour of England, set to take place from June 27 to July 23.

The tour will feature five one-day matches followed by two four-day games, with fixtures scheduled across several historic venues, including Hove, Northampton, Worcester, Beckenham, and Chelmsford.

Thomas Rew, a rising star from Somerset and the younger brother of England A captain James Rew, has been appointed captain of the England U19 side.

The squad also features Rocky Flintoff, son of former England captain and current England Lions head coach Andrew Flintoff. It also features Isaac Mohammed, the only uncapped player included.

The tour is expected to be a significant test for the young English side, as the Indian U19 team, led by Ayush Mhatre, boasts an array of talent known for performing under pressure. With India’s senior men’s and women’s teams also in the UK during this period.

England U19 head coach Mike Yardy expressed optimism about the group, calling it an “exciting squad” with a strong mix of white-ball specialists and players eligible for the ICC U19 World Cup later this year. “India Under-19s will provide a great challenge this summer and it’s a great opportunity for the boys to perform as a team and individually,” said ina statement.

The action begins with a warm-up match on June 24 at Loughborough University, before the series officially kicks off with the first one-dayer at Hove on June 27.

England Men U19s squad for India U19 ODIs

Thomas Rew (c), Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joseph Moores, Seb Morgan, Alex Wade.

Youth ODI schedule-

June 27: 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

June 30: The County Ground, Northampton.

July 2: The County Ground, Northampton.

July 5: Visit Worcestershire New Road, Worcester.

July 7: Visit Worcestershire New Road, Worcester.

Youth Tests schedule

July 12-15: The County Ground, Beckenham.

July 19-22: The Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford.

