They don’t know how to compete with BJP: UP Minister Anil Rajbhar slams SP

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar has hit back sharply at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s recent assertion that the INDIA alliance will remain intact for the 2027 UP Assembly elections, saying that they don’t know how to compete with BJP.

Speaking to IANS, Rajbhar questioned the need for such a declaration, suggesting that it reflects internal confusion and political insecurity within the alliance.

“You fought in 2024, but there was no election after that. So who asked you to give this clarification? They don’t understand how to compete with the BJP,” Rajbhar remarked.

“They’ve already started this ‘fielding’ for the sake of their own people, for whom they go to the extremes of exploitation. They start giving such statements to ensure their own supporters remain aligned and not confused.”

The remarks came in response to Akhilesh Yadav’s statement on Sunday, where he claimed that the INDIA bloc, an alliance of opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and Congress would continue in Uttar Pradesh through the 2027 state elections.

“The opposition’s INDIA alliance will continue till the 2027 UP Assembly elections,” Akhilesh stated, indicating a 'prolonged' partnership with the Congress in the state.

Rajbhar dismissed the significance of such declarations, pointing out that post-election friction between alliance partners is common.

“Who asked them if there will be a gathbandhan or not? After the Lok Sabha elections, look at what happened in Haryana, in Maharashtra… then you see them abusing each other in Delhi. The country understands all these games,” he said.

He also accused the opposition of underestimating the public.

“The misfortune of these people is that they think the people of the country are ignorant. And so they start playing these games,” he added.

Responding to criticism of Mahakumbh by the Samajwadi Party and its allies, Rajbhar defended the spiritual event and its global recognition.

“The Socialist Party and its allies are unable to digest the diversity of Sanatan Dharma and the spiritual power of India, which is now being embraced globally through the Mahakumbh,” he said.

“They don’t talk about real issues like farmers, youth, women, health, education, or law and order. They have no substance left, so they’re just roaming around making statements.” he said.

