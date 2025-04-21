National Herald is our legacy: Imran Masood on Congress' pan-India pressers

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday came out in strong defence of the weekly publication National Herald, calling it a "national legacy" and accused 'those in power' of trying to tarnish its reputation.

His remarks come as the Congress gears up to hold press conferences in 57 cities from April 21 to April 24, in response to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet naming Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

Speaking to IANS, Imran Masood said, “National Herald is a treasure. It raised its voice during the independence movement. There were very few newspapers back then that truly represented the voice of the people. Congress has preserved it for decades. Those who had no role in the freedom struggle are now trying to slander it.”

Masood also responded to criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments in the UK, where he referenced Mahatma Gandhi being thrown out of a train—an event that actually occurred in South Africa, not the UK. BJP leaders have questioned Rahul’s historical accuracy.

“I believe the BJP thinks they alone are the custodians of history,” Masood remarked.

“They rewrite history to suit their narrative. I don’t see the need to learn history from them.”

Addressing Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements in Boston, where he alleged that the Election Commission of India is compromised and cited the Maharashtra elections as an example, Masood said his concerns are valid.

“Whatever he is saying is true. If there’s no wrongdoing, why delete the records? If there is any doubt about the Electronic Voting Machines, then those doubts should be addressed transparently,” he said.

Masood also welcomed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s recent comments that the alliance between the SP and Congress will continue until 2027.

“It’s a good thing. There’s nothing wrong with that,” he said.

On the controversy surrounding BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, for making derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, Masood said the BJP cannot simply wash its hands of the matter.

“If Dubey claims the comments were his personal opinion, then how can the party distance itself from them? It is our responsibility to respect the Supreme Court. He should reflect on his own conduct,” he stated.

Nishikant Dubey—one of the vocal BJP MPs lashed out at the Supreme Court, suggesting, "if the apex court is to frame the laws, then Parliament and state assemblies should be shut."

