Thank you for believing in me: Vaibhav Suryavanshi says thanks to BCA prez after U-19 India selection

Patna (Bihar), Nov 16 (IANS) Bihar’s 13-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has expressed his gratitude to the President of Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) and his family after he earned a spot in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming 2024 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cup, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Vaibhav, who debuted for Bihar at the tender age of 12, has quickly made a name for himself in domestic cricket. His recent achievement, a blistering 58-ball century against the Australian U-19 team in a four-day game in Chennai, solidified his position as a rising star.

The young talent's consistent performance and dedication have now secured him a place in the India U-19 squad. Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari congratulated Vaibhav on this remarkable feat and expressed confidence in his abilities to shine on the big stage. "Vaibhav’s selection is a proud moment for Bihar. His hard work, focus, and passion for the game have brought him this far, and I am confident he will continue to make us proud,” said Tiwari in a statement.

For Vaibhav, the moment he heard his name in the squad was surreal. “I can’t describe the feeling—it’s a dream come true. The first thing I did was call my father to share the news, then my entire family,” he said, visibly overjoyed.

Vaibhav also received a congratulatory call from BCA President Rakesh Tiwari, who encouraged him to keep striving.

"Rakesh sir told me to continue working hard and make everyone proud as his support will always be there for me. Rakesh sir has supported me a lot ever since I started playing domestic matches. He provided me with the opportunities and backed me. I would like to thank Rakesh Tiwari sir and BCA for continued support," he added.

With the BCA president's mentorship and the BCA’s dedication to nurturing young talent, Vaibhav’s journey from Bihar to the international arena exemplifies the impact of strong grassroots support on young athletes.

