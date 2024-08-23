T'gana: BRS demands action against Congress workers involved in violence

Hyderabad, Aug 23 (IANS) The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday demanded action against the Congress cadres for the alleged attack on its works during a protest in Telangana's Suryapet district.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao and other senior leaders met Director General of Police Jitender to lodge a complaint against Congress cadre allegedly involved in political violence and police negligence.

The complaints highlight a series of ‘disturbing’ events that have raised serious concerns about law and order in the state.

The BRS leaders alleged that Congress ‘goons’ attacked the BRS party's protest camp in Tirumalagiri, Suryapet district on Thursday.

They said under the leadership of student leader and former MLA, Gadari Kishore, BRS organised a peaceful farmers' protest, but it was violently disrupted by 50 Congress cadres, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, who launched an unprovoked assault using stones, eggs, and crude bombs.

"Had our people retaliated, not a single one of those 50 Congress goons would have survived. But we chose to maintain peace and refrained from any counteractions," said KTR and expressed shock and dismay at the role of the police in this matter. He alleged that the police dismantled the protest camp rather than protecting the protesters.

The BRS leaders also complained about the attack on two female journalists and other reporters who visited the Chief Minister's hometown, Kondareddypally, to investigate the status of farm loan waivers.

KTR further criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's silence on the issue and demanded his apology. He also referred to the malicious social media campaigns against journalists, allegedly orchestrated by Congress supporters.

Criticising the Chief Minister, KTR labeled him a 'coward' who cannot face the public.

"When we challenged him to discuss loan waivers anywhere, he didn't show up. Instead, he has traveled to Delhi 20 times," KTR remarked, questioning the CM's commitment to state issues while spending significant time in Delhi.

The BRS delegation expressed deep concern over the recent trend of police officers acting with what they described as "over-enthusiasm".

The complaint emphasised that such behaviour, driven by political interference, has led to the filing of false cases and acts of violence against opposition leaders.

KTR highlighted instances where police officers were involved in non-official activities, such as participating in birthday celebrations of certain ministers, which he termed inappropriate.

