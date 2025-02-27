Test great, ICC match refree David Boon to join Cricket Australia board

Melbourne, Feb 27 (IANS) Former Test batter David Boon has been appointed to the Cricket Australia (CA) Board. He fills the vacancy left by Paul Green, who stepped down after six years as Cricket Tasmania’s representative.

Boon, who is a current ICC Match Referee, will finish up with the ICC following the ongoing Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai to join the CA Board on March 28.

One of Australia’s greatest batters, Boon played 107 Tests scoring 7,422 runs at 43.65 including 21 centuries (the same number of Test hundreds as another Australian great – Neil Harvey), and 99 catches. He was Australia’s fifth highest run scorer in history and fifth most capped Australian player. His tally of 107 Test matches between 1984/85 and 1995/96 made him only the second Australian after Allan Border to play 100 Tests.

In 181 One Day Internationals, he scored 5,964 runs at 37.04 including five centuries. He was a member of the 1987 ICC World Cup-winning team, claiming Man of the Match honours in the final with his score of 75 as Australia beat England by seven runs.

Boon, who has been a Cricket Tasmania director since 2014 and Chair since 2022, has been Cricket Tasmania’s general manager and was a member of the Australian Selection Panel from 2000 to 2011. He became an ICC Match Referee in 2011, a role he will relinquish.

Mike Baird, CA Chair said, “I’m absolutely delighted that David will bring his vast experience as a player and cricket administrator to the CA Board."

“David is an iconic figure in Australian cricket universally respected for his accomplishments on the field and, more recently, through his impressive contribution to Tasmanian, Australian and international cricket.

“David has continued to gain first-hand insights into international cricket in his role as an ICC Match Referee and this will be invaluable as we negotiate the game’s rapidly changing landscape," he added.

“I would like to thank Paul Green for his contribution as a CA Director over six years including his vital contribution as a Chair of our Audit and Risk Committee.”

