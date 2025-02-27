Hyderabad Central University Students Protest Over Delayed Scholarships

The University of Hyderabad Students Union has announced a protest on Thursday due to the ongoing delay in the release of pending scholarships by the State government. The protest will take place at the university's main gate in the evening, where students will burn an effigy of the government to highlight the severe hardships faced by economically disadvantaged students, especially those from the BC (Backward Classes), SC (Scheduled Castes), and ST (Scheduled Tribes) categories.

The students are struggling with delayed scholarships, which has had a serious impact on their daily lives and education. Many students are unable to pay basic fees such as mess charges, while others are facing difficulties in obtaining their certificates due to unpaid dues. These scholarships are essential for the students, especially those from marginalized communities, as they rely on them for both education-related costs and daily expenses.

The Students Union pointed out that the scholarships for BC category students have been pending for the last three years, while SC and ST students have been waiting for two years. Despite several attempts to reach out to the State government, including appeals from both current and previous student union members, there has been no response or action taken. This has left many students in a state of frustration and growing distress.

The delay in scholarships is exacerbating the financial struggles of these students, and many are concerned about whether they will be able to continue their education. "It is unacceptable that students from BC, SC, and ST categories have been deprived of their scholarships for such a long time," said a representative from the Students Union. "Many students are struggling to pay their mess fees, and outgoing students are worried about clearing their dues to receive their certificates."

In light of these issues, the Students Union has organized the protest to demand immediate action from the government to release the pending scholarships. The union emphasizes that this is not only about financial assistance but also about ensuring educational opportunities for marginalized communities.

The protest is set to take place on Thursday evening at the university's main gate, where students will burn an effigy of the government in a symbolic demonstration, calling for justice and immediate resolution. Students are urging the government to act swiftly and transparently to resolve the ongoing issue and alleviate the difficulties faced by students.