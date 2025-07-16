Terrorist killed in Udhampur last month was topmost JeM commander: J&K DGP

Jammu, July 16 (IANS) J&K DGP, Nalin Prabhat, said on Wednesday that the terrorist killed last month in Udhampur district was the topmost commander of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit.

The DGP spoke to reporters during his visit to the Akhnoor police station in Jammu district. He felicitated the personnel for receiving the prestigious ‘Award of Excellence’ from the Ministry of Home Affairs in the annual ranking of police stations in J-K for 2024.

Handing over the award to the police station, the DGP hailed the officers and men posted at the police station for their rapport with the public and said the successful operation in the Akhnoor sector early this year was the result of timely input received from the public.

While asking the present SHO and the SDPO to keep up the legacy, the police chief lauded the exceptional performance of the then SHO, Tariq Ahmed, SDPO, Mohan Sharma and SP, Brijesh Sharma, for their outstanding leadership and dedication in 2024.

Nalin Prabhat told reporters that the security forces are continuing their operations against the terrorists.

“The anti-terror operations are taking place continuously, and recently, we got a very big success in Dudu-Basantgarh, where a senior and topmost JeM commander, who was active in that area for the last four years, was killed.

“The operations are taking place and all the terrorists will be eliminated one by one,” the police chief said.

On June 26, JeM terrorist Haider, code-named Maulvi, from Pakistan, was killed in a gunfight while three of his associates managed to escape, taking advantage of inclement weather, challenging topography and dense forest in the Basantgarh area.

“Police cannot be successful without the support of the public. The public support makes all difficult tasks easy, otherwise there will be challenges,” he said, lauding the Jammu police for their outstanding performance against the drug menace, bovine smuggling and gangsters.

