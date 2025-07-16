India's growing importance as digital hub highlighted at Wavelength Forum

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) India's growing importance as a digital hub was highlighted by the Quad partners, government officials, and industry leaders who participated in the Wavelength Forum in New Delhi on Wednesday to strengthen subsea cable connectivity and resilience across the Indo-Pacific region.

Organised under the US Department of State's 'CABLES' programme, the forum highlighted the critical role of subsea cables in supporting the global digital economy and the importance of using trusted vendors for construction, maintenance, and repair.

"India accounts for 20 per cent of global internet traffic and needs more subsea cables connected to its shores. More than 70 participants explored strategies to expand India's cable infrastructure, including regulatory reforms, streamlined permitting processes, and enhanced maintenance and repair capacity," read a statement issued by the US Embassy in India.

It mentioned that the participants also exchanged views on protecting subsea cable systems from emerging threats, including cyberattacks and sabotage, underscoring the importance of collective action to safeguard global connectivity.

"The event also showcased the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, reaffirming commitments made during the July 1 Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Related discussions centered on the urgent need for resilient and secure cable networks to meet growing demand driven by 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things," the statement added.

Addressing the Forum, US Charge d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews highlighted the importance of cooperation between the United States and India in the sphere.

"The Wavelength Forum underscores the strong US-India partnership on regional infrastructure and highlighted the Quad’s shared commitment on protecting and expanding trusted partners. Together, we are working to enhance secure connectivity and support innovation and economic growth across the Indo-Pacific region," he stated.

As the participants reaffirmed their commitment to building secure, resilient digital ecosystems through continued US-India and Quad partnerships, the forum also celebrated collaboration efforts and progress in advancing shared objectives as outlined in the 2025 Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

