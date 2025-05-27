Terrorism biggest threat to civilisation and human development: Om Birla

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday highlighted that terrorism, in whatever form it may exist, is the biggest threat to civilisation and human development.

“A threat to one country or one region is a threat to humanity,” he added. He expressed hope that in the fight against terrorism, all the countries would stand together with a common front and strategy.

Birla made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with a visiting Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr Rizvie Salih, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Committees of the Sri Lankan Parliament, in Parliament House, on Tuesday.

The Speaker urged Parliaments of the world's democratic countries to work unitedly against the global threat of terrorism.

Welcoming the Members of the delegation to the Parliament House, Birla said that the friendship between India and Sri Lanka is based on shared cultural, spiritual, and civilizational values. He also thanked the Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation for expressing its solidarity with India’s fight against terrorism.

The Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation is currently attending a week-long capacity-building program being organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE).

Birla noted with pride that the common Buddhist heritage connects the two nations. He also mentioned the growing collaboration between India and Sri Lanka in areas such as fintech, digital infrastructure, and connectivity, highlighted by the recent launch of UPI-based payment systems in Sri Lanka and improved tourism links through sea ferry and flight services.

Speaking about the various technical innovations being incorporated into the functioning of the Indian Parliament, Birla observed that the Parliament of India is promoting public participation and transparency in the parliamentary system through the use of digital and AI-based technologies.

He expressed joy at the regular exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two countries, which has promoted mutual understanding and cooperation. He also underlined the importance of capacity building of Parliamentarians and emphasised how digital innovation and technology are strengthening legislative processes and public participation in both countries.

Birla was happy to note that the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) has, over the years, organised capacity-building programs for parliamentarians and officials from more than 110 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizvie Salih thanked Birla for the hospitality extended to the Sri Lankan Delegation. He extended greetings on behalf of the people of Sri Lanka to the Parliament of India. Dr Salih said that both India and Sri Lanka share close historical, cultural and civilizational ties going back centuries.

