TN schools to reopen on June 2, govt issues guidelines for smooth start to academic year

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) With schools in Tamil Nadu set to reopen on June 2 for the 2025–26 academic year, the Department of School Education has issued comprehensive guidelines to ensure a smooth transition for students and staff.

The guidelines cover a range of measures, including infrastructure readiness, uniform and textbook distribution, and transportation arrangements.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the department detailed the tasks to be completed ahead of school reopening. These include the distribution of free uniforms and textbooks to all students on the very first day, mandatory campus cleaning, and preparation for a healthy and safe environment.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has directed all district education officers to ensure adequate transportation facilities, particularly in rural areas, so that students can reach schools on time.

He also emphasised the need for the timely distribution of textbooks and uniforms, urging officials to ensure that no student is left behind on reopening day.

According to senior officials in the department, most schools across Tamil Nadu have already received consignments of uniforms and textbooks. The remaining schools are expected to receive the materials in the next few days to meet the June 2 deadline.

As per the new directives, all schools are required to undertake thorough cleaning of their premises before reopening. This includes cleaning of classrooms, toilets, drinking water facilities, and overhead tanks.

The department has also instructed school managements to maintain a plastic-free campus throughout the academic year, reinforcing the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Admissions for the 2025–26 academic session began on March 1. However, the department has urged school administrations to continue enrolling students, with special focus on ensuring full enrolment in Class 1.

Authorities have been instructed to monitor that no child is left out of the education system, and that students who have completed Class 8 transition seamlessly to Class 9 to prevent dropouts.

“Every child deserves access to education. We must ensure 100 per cent enrolment, especially in the entry-level classes and in critical transition points such as Class 9,” read the department’s statement.

With these proactive steps, the Tamil Nadu government aims to kick off the new academic year with a focus on inclusivity, preparedness, and student welfare.

