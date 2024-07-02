Terror associate arrested, arms, ammunition recovered in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, July 2 (IANS) A terror associate linked with LeT/TRF was arrested in J&K's Baramulla district on Tuesday and arms & ammunition were recovered from him, police said.

A police official said that a team of state police and the army's 46 Rashtriya Rifles arrested the terror associate at Eco Park Crossing in Baramulla.

"Acting on a specific input about terrorist movement in the Eco Park Crossing area, a joint patrol was conducted by Baramulla police and 46 RR. During the patrol, a suspicious person was observed approaching on foot. When the suspect saw the security forces, he attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended. Preliminary questioning identified the suspect as Shakir Ahmad Lone, son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Dangerpora Sheeri in Baramulla district," the official said.

On his personal search and disclosure, a pistol, a magazine, 8 pistol rounds, and 3 hand grenades were recovered.

"The accused also revealed that he is in touch with a Pakistan-based terror handler and was planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Baramulla town. A case under sections of the UAPA and the Arms Act has been registered at police station Baramulla and further investigations are going on," the official said.

