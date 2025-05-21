'Terminate Turkish firm's metro rail ticketing contract': Cong in MP threatens to intensify agitation

Bhopal, May 21 (IANS) The Congress party has intensified its opposition to Turkish firm Asis Elektronik, which secured the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) contract for the Indore Metro Rail Project in 2024, following a tender floated in 2022.

The four-year contract, valued at Rs 186.52 crore, is part of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd's (MPMRCL) initiative to modernise fare collection systems for both Indore and Bhopal Metro projects, which are yet to become operational.

Asis Elektronik won the bid for installing an open-loop Common Mobility Card card-based AFC system and QR code ticketing infrastructure, having previously undertaken similar projects in Pune, Kochi, and Mumbai.

However, concerns have emerged over its alleged links to Asis Guard, a Turkish defence company accused of supplying drones to Pakistan.

Congress leaders issued a seven-day ultimatum to Metro Corporation, urging the removal of Turkish-manufactured equipment, warning of large-scale protests otherwise.

During a demonstration, Congress representatives submitted a memorandum to Metro Project GM Ajay Gupta, questioning the decision to grant an Indian tender to a firm allegedly tied to Pakistan's defence procurement.

The contract was awarded to Asis Elektronik in March 2024, raising concerns over its purported affiliation with Asis Guard, which has produced drones since 2019 and reportedly supplied them to Pakistan.

Although the exact ownership structure between the two companies remains unclear, Congress leaders argue that the alleged link warrants scrutiny.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticised the decision on social media, questioning whether "Make in India" has become mere rhetoric.

Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya addressed concerns, affirming India’s stance against any association with entities linked to adversarial nations.

The government has ordered an investigation into potential ties between Asis Elektronik and anti-India elements. If confirmed, authorities have vowed to terminate the contract, reinforcing their commitment to national security.

Meanwhile, installation work continues at multiple metro stations across Indore and Bhopal.

