Maharashtra govt transfers eight bureaucrats

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred eight bureaucrats and appointed Naval Kishor Ram, an IAS of the 2008 batch, as Pune Municipal Commissioner.

Sheetal Teli-Ugale, an IAS of the 2009 batch, has been posted as Commissioner, Sports and Youth, Pune.

JS Papalkar, an IAS of the 2010 batch, who is the Dhule district collector, has been appointed as the Divisional Commissioner, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Division at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

The government has also posted C.K. Dange, an IAS of 2010, as Joint Secretary to the Chief Secretary’s Office, General Administration Department at Mantralaya.

Saurabh Katiyar (an IAS of 2016), who is the Amravati district collector, has been posted as Mumbai Sub-Urban District Collector.

Bhagyashree Vispute, an IAS of 2017, who is the Chief Administrative Officer (New Township), CIDCO, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, has been posted as Dhule district collector.

The government has posted Anand Bhandari, an IAS of the 2017 batch, who is Additional Settlement Commissioner and Additional Director, Land Records, Pune, as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Ahilyanagar.

Ashish Yerekar, an IAS of 2018, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Ahilyanagar, has been posted as Amravati district collector.

