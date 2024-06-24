Tennis: Tommy beats Musetti to lift Queen's trophy

London, June 24 (IANS) Tommy Paul clinched his third ATP Tour title and first on grass at the Queen's Club Championships, overcoming Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 7-6(8) in the final.

With his 27th tour-level win of the season, Paul ensured he will surpass Taylor Fritz and become American No. 1 for the first time in his career on Monday.

The 27-year-old is set to rise to No. 12 in the ATP Rankings.

Paul has been impressive all week, as he dropped just one set. The American clinched his first tour-level title in Stockholm in 2021 before he won this February in Dallas. His Queen's Club crown is his first at ATP 500 level.

The American came firing out of the blocks on all cylinders. A couple of breaks and Paul had claimed the first set. On serve in the second set, Musetti had already doubled the number of games won in the match, with an early 2-1 lead. Paul broke again to go 5-4 up, serving for the match, but Musetti wouldn’t let it go that easily and levelled 5-5.

With serve, as it went into a tiebreak in the second set and this was Musetti’s chance to level. Paul earned himself a Match Point which Musetti saved, then went on to find himself at set point.

Paul dug deep and saved Musetti’s set point. The American found it in himself to fight for a second Match Point and this time, he wasn’t wasting another opportunity. A whopper of a serve, which Musetti did well to get a racket on but his return was out, leaving Paul to raise his arms in victory.

Moreover, Paul also received an Honorary membership at the Club.

