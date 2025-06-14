Temba Bavuma: The Lad from Langa scripts more history for South Africa

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) When Temba Bavuma was selected for South Africa's Test squad to debut against the West Indies in December 2014, many viewed his inclusion with scepticism, as merely another case of affirmative action.

In a country where very few non-white cricketers have donned the national cap since the end of apartheid and South Africa’s return to international cricket, the debate has often centred around merit versus the need for inclusive representation and transformation.

That debate had quieted somewhat by 2021 when Bavuma was named South Africa’s captain. By then, “Don Temba” had already silenced many critics: he had become the first black African cricketer to score a Test century for South Africa and was among only three South Africans to notch a century on his ODI debut.

Still, questions lingered — could he truly succeed as the first black African to lead the Proteas?

On Saturday, the 35-year-old Bavuma delivered a resounding answer. Guiding South Africa to a historic triumph in the World Test Championship — their first ICC title in 27 years — Bavuma led from the front in a five-wicket win over Australia in a thrilling final at Lord's, London. The match saw dramatic momentum shifts, but it was South Africa who ultimately prevailed, thanks to a brilliant 136 from Aiden Markram.

While Markram stole the limelight with his match-winning knock, Bavuma’s gritty 66 off 134 balls was the true backbone of the chase. Battling a hamstring injury sustained the day before, Bavuma dug deep, sharing a crucial 147-run partnership with Markram for the third wicket — a stand that turned the tide South Africa’s way.

His 66 was a captain’s knock in every sense: tough, composed, and full of character. Limping between the wickets in visible pain, Bavuma refused to yield. His earlier contribution — a valuable 36 in the first innings — had also helped keep South Africa afloat after they were bowled out for 138 in reply to Australia’s 212.

As a captain in the field, Bavuma was equally astute. He rotated his bowlers smartly, never letting the Australians settle. Kagiso Rabada, with superb match figures of 9/110, spearheaded the attack and dismantled the Aussie batting lineup in both innings.

This WTC triumph is likely to be the crowning glory of Bavuma’s career — a fitting milestone for the lad from Langa in the Western Cape, who has shattered barriers and defied expectations at every step. Under his leadership, South Africa has shed the painful “chokers” tag to lift the biggest prize in Test cricket.

"It's been a special couple of days. At times, it felt like we were playing back home in South Africa," Bavuma said at the post-match presentation. "We prepared hard and came in with belief despite the doubters. I'm glad we performed well. It’s a special moment for us and everyone back home. The energy was there. We've been relentless, getting to the doorstep and suffering heartbreaks. But now, the sun's been with us."

Saturday’s victory also preserved Bavuma’s unbeaten record as South Africa’s Test captain. Under his leadership, the team has played nine matches, winning eight and drawing one. While critics have pointed out that many of those wins came against weaker sides, this victory over Pat Cummins’ Australia will go a long way in silencing them.

Still, to fully assert themselves as a top-tier side, Bavuma's team must now aim for wins against giants like India, England, and New Zealand. That’s the next frontier.

As the celebrations subside, the next challenge looms: defending their crown in the next WTC cycle. No team has yet retained the World Test Championship title — but then again, breaking new ground is second nature to Temba Bavuma.

