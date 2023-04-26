Two Students from Hyderabad Killed in US Car Crash

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, two Hyderabadi students were killed in a road accident near Kentucky in the United States. It’s not clear how and when the accident occured, however, the incident was reported on Johnsburg highway.

The deceased students from the city were identified as Mohammed Faisal and Ishamuddin. As per reports, another student was also injured in the incident and his condition is stated to be critical.

According to the MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan, the last rites (Namaz-e-Janaza) of the deceased youth were performed at Daar Ul-Islam Masjid and later they were laid to rest in St Louis city.

