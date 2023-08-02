Telangana Liquor Application Process, Lottery Dates

The excise department has begun the process of granting the license to liquor shops for the next two years (2023-25). The department is going to release the notification for a new license to liquor shops on 4th August.

The State Excise Director Farooqui held a meeting with the officers of all the districts on Tuesday and informed them about the process so far. The notification will be released on August 4. The application process will also begin the same day.

The lottery is going to be held on 20th and 21st of this month. The excise department is following the same policy for the last two years, as there are no changes in the application fee, the number of shops permitted, and reservations for SCs and STs will also be the same.