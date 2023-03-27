Telangana: KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre Director Extends Financial Aid to Girl Students of Adopted Village

In a kind gesture, Dr P Raghu Ram, Director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, has donated Rs 10 lakh to several girl students of a primary school in Ibrahimpur village of Medak district on Sunday.

Notably, Dr Raghu Ram has adopted Ibrahimpur village as he wanted to give back to the society. Towards this goal, he deposited an amount of Rs 27,000 into the post office accounts of each of the 37 girl students in this village.

The amount was deposited into the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts of the girls. As per the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana scheme, the account would mature to Rs 1 lakh by the time the girl turns 21 years.

These cheques were distributed by Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao at a function held in Siddipet on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao praised the philanthropic activities of Dr Raghu Ram.

“Today,if Ibrahimpur village is attracting the attention and appreciation from various quarters it is due to Dr Raghu Ram’s contributions,” Harish Rao said.

Meanwhile, Dr Raghu Ram said there are about 10,000 villages in Telangana and if these villages are adopted by an equal number of citizens then we can change the rural landscape.

Also Read: Summoning Woman for Questioning in Office Against Norms: SC on Kavitha’s Plea Against ED Summons

