Telangana High Court Closed due to Summer Holidays from May 5 to June 6, 2025

The Telangana High Court has officially declared its summer holidays from May 5 to June 6, 2025. During this period, the court will remain closed for regular proceedings. However, arrangements have been made to handle urgent matters during the break.

Along with the High Court, Nampally Criminal Courts, City Civil Courts, and the Principal CBI Special Courts in the city will also observe summer holidays. But urgent cases such as bail petitions will still be heard by the designated judges.

Meanwhile, Family Courts will remain open and continue to function during the summer holidays.

Filing and Hearing Dates for Urgent Cases

Despite the summer holidays, urgent matters will continue to be addressed:

Filing dates for urgent cases are:

May 5, 12, 19, 26

June 2

Court hearings for urgent matters will take place on:

May 7, 14, 21, 28

June 4

Types of Cases Allowed During Summer Break

During the summer holidays, only urgent and high-priority cases will be entertained. These include:

Habeas corpus petitions

Anticipatory bail and bail applications

Petitions rejected by trial courts

Emergency petitions (via lunch motion or mention)

Decisions regarding lunch motions and emergency petitions will be taken by the senior judge on duty.

Judicial Bench Schedule for Summer Vacation

The following is the schedule of the single and division benches that will handle urgent matters during the summer break:

May 7

Single Bench: Justice Pulla Karthik

Division Bench: Justice Surepalli Nanda, Justice J Srinivas Rao

May 14

Single Bench: Justice J Srinivas Rao

Division Bench: Justice Pulla Karthik, Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao

May 21

Single Bench: Justice J Srinivas Rao

Division Bench: Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka, Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao

May 28

Single Bench: Justice K Sarath

Division Bench: Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka, Justice Lakshminarayana Alishetty

June 4

Single Bench: Justice K Sujana

Division Bench: Justice K Sharath, Justice B R Madhusudhan Rao

This decision by the Telangana High Court ensures that essential legal services remain accessible for those with urgent legal matters, despite the summer break. Citizens are advised to follow the specified filing and hearing dates and adhere to the guidelines for submitting emergency petitions.