Telangana High Court Closed due to Summer Holidays from May 5 to June 6, 2025
The Telangana High Court has officially declared its summer holidays from May 5 to June 6, 2025. During this period, the court will remain closed for regular proceedings. However, arrangements have been made to handle urgent matters during the break.
Along with the High Court, Nampally Criminal Courts, City Civil Courts, and the Principal CBI Special Courts in the city will also observe summer holidays. But urgent cases such as bail petitions will still be heard by the designated judges.
Meanwhile, Family Courts will remain open and continue to function during the summer holidays.
Filing and Hearing Dates for Urgent Cases
Despite the summer holidays, urgent matters will continue to be addressed:
Filing dates for urgent cases are:
- May 5, 12, 19, 26
- June 2
Court hearings for urgent matters will take place on:
- May 7, 14, 21, 28
- June 4
Types of Cases Allowed During Summer Break
During the summer holidays, only urgent and high-priority cases will be entertained. These include:
- Habeas corpus petitions
- Anticipatory bail and bail applications
- Petitions rejected by trial courts
- Emergency petitions (via lunch motion or mention)
Decisions regarding lunch motions and emergency petitions will be taken by the senior judge on duty.
Judicial Bench Schedule for Summer Vacation
The following is the schedule of the single and division benches that will handle urgent matters during the summer break:
May 7
- Single Bench: Justice Pulla Karthik
- Division Bench: Justice Surepalli Nanda, Justice J Srinivas Rao
May 14
- Single Bench: Justice J Srinivas Rao
- Division Bench: Justice Pulla Karthik, Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao
May 21
- Single Bench: Justice J Srinivas Rao
- Division Bench: Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka, Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao
May 28
- Single Bench: Justice K Sarath
- Division Bench: Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka, Justice Lakshminarayana Alishetty
June 4
- Single Bench: Justice K Sujana
- Division Bench: Justice K Sharath, Justice B R Madhusudhan Rao
This decision by the Telangana High Court ensures that essential legal services remain accessible for those with urgent legal matters, despite the summer break. Citizens are advised to follow the specified filing and hearing dates and adhere to the guidelines for submitting emergency petitions.