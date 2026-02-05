Telangana Group-1 Recruitment: HC Cancels Single Judge Order on Results

In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has provided much-needed relief to 562 candidates selected for Group-1 government posts. The court has put an end to the uncertainty surrounding the recruitment process by delivering a final judgment on the disputed results.

A division bench headed by the Chief Justice overturned the earlier ruling of a single judge that had scrapped the merit list and ordered a fresh evaluation of the Group-1 mains examination answer scripts. With this decision, the original selection process now stands restored.

The earlier single-judge order had caused anxiety among candidates after directing authorities to reassess the mains papers, raising concerns about delays and possible changes to the final results. However, the division bench disagreed with that view and ruled in favour of maintaining the existing outcome.

Legal experts believe the judgment brings clarity and stability to the recruitment process, allowing the government to proceed with appointments without further hurdles. Selected candidates, many of whom had been waiting for months amid legal uncertainty, expressed relief following the court’s decision.

With the High Court settling the matter, the path is now clear for the state government to move ahead with issuing appointment orders to the successful candidates.

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