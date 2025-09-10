Telangana Dussehra Holidays 2025: School & Junior College Dates Announced

The Government of Telangana has released the official schedule for Dussehra holidays for the academic year 2025, providing a clear calendar for schools and junior colleges across the state. The directive allows students and staff to celebrate the festival with their families while keeping academic schedules on track.

School Holiday Details

Holiday Period: Sunday, September 21 – Friday, October 3, 2025

Sunday, September 21 – Friday, October 3, 2025 T otal Duration: 13 days

13 days Reopening Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Since October 4 falls on a Saturday, many students may extend their festive break by skipping classes that day and returning on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Junior College Holiday Details

Holiday Period: Sunday, September 28 – Sunday, October 5, 2025

Sunday, September 28 – Sunday, October 5, 2025 Total Duration: 8 days

8 days Reopening Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Academic and Examination Schedule

For School Students:

Schools must complete Formative Assessment-2 (FA-2) before the holidays begin on September 21.

After the break, students will prepare for the Summative Assessment-1 (SA-1) exams, scheduled from October 24 to October 31, 2025.

SA-1 results are expected to be announced by November 6, 2025.

For Junior College Students:

Junior college students will have a short preparation period after the holidays for their Half-Yearly Examinations, which will be conducted from November 10 to November 15, 2025.

Authorities have advised schools and colleges to plan their academic calendars carefully to ensure a smooth transition from the festive break to the examination period. Parents and students are encouraged to plan their Dussehra holidays while keeping these important academic dates in mind.