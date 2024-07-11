Telugu AI chatbot in the making: It’s an era of chatbots. Visit any service website or app, you will be welcomed by the 'Ask me' chatbots. These chatbots will assist you in finding information about a product or service already available in the help section.

Now, the Telangana government is also joining the bandwagon of chatbots. The state government’s Information Technology department has tied up with a non-profit organisation ‘Swecha’ to build a Telugu chatbot on the lines of ChatGPT, which is an artificial intelligence chatbot from OpenAI.

Swecha is seeking linguistic help from nearly one lakh students in Telangana. As part of this initiative, the city-based non-profit organisation is collecting data from Telugu-speaking people on topics like region, local culture, farming etc.

The IT department is hosting a Global AI Summit 2024 in September and therefore asked ‘Swecha’ to complete the process in the next two months. Pravin Chandrahas, secretary of Swecha, said that much of the information is currently not available in regional language and preparing the vast data sets for AI tools is a huge challenge. He explained how they are overcoming this challenge by training the engineering students in data collection by using the special applications.

Initially, they are collecting information from the Telugu-speaking population from about 7,000 villages in Telugu state. If a person speaks about Telugu cuisine in his village, the Swecha volunteers will record it and convert it into content through the specially built software on a mobile device. They said once the data is processed and released in the form of a Telugu AI chatbot, people can access required information using this AI-based technology.

