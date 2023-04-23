Telangana: Amit Shah Likely to Sound BJP’s Poll Bugle from Chevella Today

Hyderabad: Continuing his Parliament Prabhas Yojana programme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally at Chevella on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday. He is likely to sound poll bugle for the Telangana Assembly elections which is due later this year.

The BJP leader is expected to take on the ruling BRS on issues like corruption and family rule. He will also appeal to the public to vote out the ruling party in the next Assembly elections and bring a double-engine government in Telangana.

In view of Assembly polls on May 10 in Karnataka, the Union Minister will likely set the tone for the poll campaign in the Telugu state. The Chevella event is expected to be a morale booster for the state BJP.

Later, he will hold a meeting with the state BJP leadership at a hotel in Hyderabad. The Union Minister will take stock of party’s inroads into the state and discuss the organizational issues with the state leaders.

During his visit, the senior BJP leader, who has earlier met Telugu actors Junior NTR and Nithin, will likely meet the ‘RRR’ movie team and felicitate them for winning the Oscar award.