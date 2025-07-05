Google Maps Effect: Car Falls Off Bridge in Telangana, 4 Injured

It's not always beneficial to trust Google Maps, particularly on roads that appear dangerous and remain incomplete. The same thing happened near Vadlakonda in Telangana, where a bunch of youngsters were traveling from Maharashtra to Tirupati and were using Google Maps to function.

While following Google Maps, they arrived at an incomplete bridge and, unaware of the situation, drove their car forward, believing there was a road ahead. But that didn't turn out to be the case, as they fell off the bridge in a bizarre manner. Luckily, all of them survived with no damage to their lives, but the fall is another horrifying incident that showcases how too much reliance on technology can be harmful at times.

The incident took time to come to light, as the accident happened at midnight. Despite the lack of serious damage, this incident highlights how life can change drastically in an instant if one lacks caution.