Swetcha Votarkar’s Father Alleges Breakup Led to Her Death

Popular Telugu television news presenter and writer Swetcha Votarkar was found dead at her residence in Chikkadpally, Hyderabad, on Friday. She was 35.

According to reports, the incident came to light when Swetcha’s young daughter returned home from school and found the bedroom door locked. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response, prompting her to seek help from neighbours. Authorities were soon alerted.

Preliminary investigation by the police suggests it could be a case of suicide. Swetcha had been living with her mother and daughter in the penthouse of a residential apartment.

Swetcha Votarkar was known for her fearless journalism and powerful voice on social issues. Over the past two decades, she carved a niche for herself in the Telugu media landscape as both a presenter and writer.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao expressed deep grief over her untimely demise. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a fierce journalist, writer and a dedicated Telanganite. I am at a loss for words. My heartfelt condolences to her family, especially her daughter and her mother. Telangana has lost a very bright mind. To everyone reading this—if you ever feel that life is tough, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional. Life is meant to be lived and there is always support available.”

Swetcha Votarkar’s father has levelled serious allegations against a man named Purna Chandar, with whom Swetcha had reportedly been in a relationship for the past five years.

Speaking to the media, he stated, “Swetcha recently called me and said she had decided to part ways with Purna Chandar. She was heartbroken after he rejected her marriage proposal, despite their long-standing relationship. The rejection left her devastated and drove her into deep emotional distress.”

Authorities are yet to confirm any official statements regarding this angle, but the claims have added a new layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.

Swetcha’s sudden death has left the media fraternity and her admirers in shock. Further investigation is underway.