Swarnalatha Prophecy at Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu: Heavy Rains, Good Crop Yields

Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu is a popular annual ritual. It is part of Telangana's culture. In Secunderabad, people celebrate it with a lot of devotion.

During the Bonalu festival at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, all eyes will be on Swarnalatha's Prophecy. Like every year, devotee Swarnalatha made a prophecy for this year too.

Devotee Swarnalata predicted adequate rains and good crop yields. She assured the public that she would protect them from diseases and watch over them kindly. She said she would happily accept devotees' offerings, whether they are made of clay or gold.

"I will ensure that children, adults, and animals face no hardships. To keep me happy, you offer cool dishes. This time, for five weeks, offer dishes made with lentils and jaggery. Dairy and agricultural yields are not as good as before due to excessive use of chemicals, which is causing health issues. Reducing their use will reduce diseases," Swarnalata prophesied.