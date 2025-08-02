Samantha Divorce Issue: Minister Konda Surekha Faces Court Setback in KTR Defamation Case

Aug 02, 2025, 17:57 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Nampally Court has ordered that a criminal case be registered against Minister Konda Surekha. It is known that Konda Surekha made inappropriate comments about actress Samantha's divorce.

The court agreed with KTR's arguments in the defamation case he filed. As part of this case, the court has now directed that a criminal case be filed against Konda Surekha.

The court has also instructed that the case be registered and notices issued by the 21st of this month.

It is also worth noting that Konda Surekha had previously made allegations against KTR in the phone tapping issue.


