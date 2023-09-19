Markazi Milad Juloos in Hyderabad Deferred to Oct 1

Hyderabad: Markazi Milad Juloos Committee of Hyderabad has decided to take out the Milad juloos (procession) on October 1 to avoid any disruption during the immersion procession in the cirt.

As the date of Milad procession coincided with the Ganesh immersion procession which is scheduled on September 28, the Milad Committee announced that the procession will be deferred this year. Notably, this year the Milad-un-Nabi festival is being observed on September 28.

A member of the Milad Committee told reporters that they held deliberations with different groups who participate in the procession and later decided to reschedule the centralised procession three days after the Ganesh immersion. He said the Milad juloos will commence from the historic Mecca Masjid at Charminar on October 1 (Sunday).

