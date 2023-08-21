Lucky Draw For 2,620 Wine Shops Commences Amid Tight Security

The excise department has begun the lucky draw process of licenses for liquor shops. The draw took place at the Rana Pratap Function Hall in Amberpet, Hyderabad. Several business people, all of whom are applicants, gathered at the place. Officials are allowing only those participants who hold passes that were issued by the excise department.

The liquor application process began on August 4 and went on for a few days. The excise department is going to grant permission for 2,620 liquor shops in Telangana.

There are traffic restrictions at Amberpet due to the liquor lucky draw. Hyderabad collector Anudeep is monitoring the program. So far, there is no tension because extensive security arrangements were made. Only selected applicants are allowed to enter the premises.