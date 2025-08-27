Khairatabad Ganesh Welcomes Devotees: History & Significance of the idol

Festive fervor gripped the suburb of Khairatabad in Hyderabad on Tuesday as devotees queued up to catch the first glimpse of the Vishwashanti Mahashakti Ganapati.

Khairatabad is known for hosting one of the grandest Ganesh pandals with one of the tallest idols of Lord Ganesh. This year, the idol has been crafted with the theme Vishwashanti Mahashakti Ganapati – signifying Lord of Great Power and Universal Peace.

The locality has been grandly decked up to welcome devotees. Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety of visitors expected to throng the pandal daily till September 6.

This year’s idol stands at an impressive 69 feet in height and 28 feet in width. It represents the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Maheswara. Flanking Lord Ganesh are Puri Jagannath, along with Subhadra, Balaram and Lakshmi, as well as Hayagrivaswamy and Gajjelamma – the presiding deity of Khairatabad.



Khairatabad Ganesh: History and Story through the Years

The Khairatabad Ganesh tradition spans 70 years. It began in 1954, when a 1-ft clay idol of Lord Ganesh was installed by freedom fighter Shri S Shankar Yadav and local devotees.

The idol’s size was increased gradually until it reached 60 ft in 2014. The Khairatabad Ganesh soon became renowned for its gigantic scale.

In 2019, a 61-ft idol was unveiled, becoming the tallest Ganesh idol in India that year.

With the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting festivities, the idol’s size was drastically reduced to 9 ft in 2020.

In 2021, the idol was limited to 40 ft due to immersion restrictions. To commemorate the 70th anniversary in 2024, the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee commissioned the creation of a 70-ft idol.



Khairatabad Ganesh: Special Puja and Offerings

Following the first puja, the Prana Pratishtha was performed. As many as 20 Siddhanthis conducted the Kalasha puja and Prana Pratishtha. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma also took part in the ceremony.

It has been learned that nine homams will be performed for Lord Ganesh during the nine-day festival. One lakh rudrakshas, sourced from Kashi, will be placed around Ganapati’s neck. Handloom weavers will offer a 60-ft handwoven scarf and a Gayatri mantra Yagnopaveeta to the idol.

It is widely believed that offering prayers to the Khairatabad Ganesh brings devotees peace and prosperity.

Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure smooth darshan. Around 600 police officers have been deployed, with over 60 CCTV cameras for surveillance. In addition, 100 private security personnel and ambulances are on standby.

Devotees can visit the Khairatabad Ganesh from 6 am to 11 pm every day till September 6. Traffic police have enforced route restrictions to regulate the heavy influx of devotees.