KCR Assures Farmers As Untimely Rains Damage Crops

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's latest statement that the government will procure damaged paddy in the wake of untimely Summer rains has come as a piece of heart-warming news for the suffering farmers.

The government will take steps to first assess the extent of crop damage in a comprehensive manner. Moves are expected to be made to ensure that officials make accurate assessments so that farmers get a fair deal.

The administration is also going to call for a high-level review meeting to decide on the nuts and bolts of the paddy and wet paddy procurement. Early harvesting of Rabi paddy has also been encouraged by the government in a proactive manner.

Meanwhile, in Rajanna-Sircilla, farmers are reportedly using Bathukamma sarees to shield their paddy from moisture. The situation seems desperate with reports emerging that tarpaulins are in short supply to protect the crop.